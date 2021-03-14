Norway clinched the mixed relay crystal globe in the biathlon World Cup with victory in the 4x6.5km relay and silver in the single mixed relay in Nove Mesto.

The Norwegians named a strong team for the first relay, including overall World Cup leaders Tiril Eckhoff and Johannes Thingnes Boe, and they did not disappoint.

The Norwegians dominated from the off, with Eckhoff shooting clear to give them a 20.4-second lead over the Russians in second.

Biathlon Double delight for Fillon Maillet in Nove Mesto 19 HOURS AGO

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland missed just once to extend that lead, with Italy up into second after Dorothea Wierer's efforts.

With just two misses, Tarjei Boe ensured that his brother Johannes Thingnes would have a big buffer going into the final leg, and the World Cup leader enjoyed himself, missing just one further target as the Norwegians took victory by 1:08.07 from Italy, with Sweden in third.

France, who had been Norway's main rivals for the mixed relay crystal globe could only manage fourth spot with Simon Desthieux's penalty loop proving costly.

Johannes Thingnes Boe said: "This was a team performance. From start to finish, Team Norway was the best all over, so it's a big team win.

"You know coming into the shooting range you wonder if you will get the wind or not but I think I was quite lucky with the conditions. So for me it was just about letting the shots go and it's nice to go clean on the final shoot to make a good end for the relay."

Norway looked set to make it two wins from two in the single mixed relay, but Sebastian Samuelsson had other ideas.

The Swede produced a blistering final leg, overhauling Sturla Holm Laegreid on the finishing straight to take the victory by 1.5 seconds.

Despite that, the Norwegians still took the crystal globe at a canter, finishing 17 points clear of France, with Sweden a further point back in third.

The USA finished third on the day in their best mixed relay performance of the season.

The World Cup season concludes next week in Ostersund with three more events for both the men and the women.

Sportsbeat 2021

Nové Mesto na Morave Tiril Eckhoff holds nerve to take another pursuit win 21 HOURS AGO