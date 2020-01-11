Norway win again to maintain relay dominance

A changed quartet of Synnoeve Solemdal, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold, Marte Olsbu Roeiseland and Tiril Eckhoff – with Solemdal slotting in for Karoline Offigstad Knotten – came home in a time of 1:14:11.6s, a full 21.1s ahead of Sweden.

France scooped bronze for their first podium of the season, 33.1s off Norway's winning time, with Germany and Switzerland rounding off the top five.

After sealing overall victory in the women's relay at last season's World Cup, despite only winning one of five events, Norway's team have all but wrapped up a repeat already just halfway through this campaign, with competition moving to Ruhpolding next weekend as they look to continue their dominance.

Sportsbeat 2020