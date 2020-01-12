Getty Images
Makarainen sees off Eckhoff in biathlon mass start
Kaisa Makarainen got the better of Norway's Tiril Eckhoff in the 12.5km mass start in Oberhof to claim her first biathlon World Cup success of the season.
The 36-year-old from Finland has won the overall World Cup title three times, but had not yet finished on the podium this season.
Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
However on a day where everyone struggled on the range, Makarainen missed just once to take victory by 30.2 seconds from Eckhoff, who missed four.
The Norwegian had won four World Cup events in a row in December and sits second in the overall standings, having cut leader Dorothea Wierer's lead down to just nine points with this second-place finish.
Wierer finished fourth to hang onto her overall lead, with Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland ahead of her to earn a podium place.