The seven-time overall World Cup champion was victorious in the individual event in Ostersund in December and was the class of the field in Germany shooting clear on his way to victory.

His compatriot Emilien Jacquelin missed just one target in taking second place, finishing 25.5 seconds behind Fourcade, with home favourite Johannes Kuehn taking third.

Overall leader Johannes Thingnes Boe was absent from the race on paternity leave, while his brother Tarjei, who is second in the overall standings, could only manage 24th after forgetting to complete a penalty loop and having to turn around in improbable scenes.

The victory moves Fourcade up to third in the overall World Cup standings, behind the Boe brothers, with Tarjei now just three points clear of the Frenchman.

Johannes Thingnes Boe remains top of the pile on 374 points, but could see his 44-point lead cut further in Sunday's mass start.