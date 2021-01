Biathlon

Biathlon video - Johannes Boe clinches 51st World Cup victory in impressive 2021 Oberhof sprint

Norway's Johannes Boe clinched an impressive victory at the Oberhof sprint on Wednesday, consolidating his leading position in the general classification of the Biathlon World Cup. Boe was under pressure throughout by his young and developing compatriot Sturla Holm Laegreid but had just enough to win.

