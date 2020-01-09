Olsbu Roeiseland claims victory in Oberhof sprint

The Norwegian was flawless in her shooting and proved too strong for the rest of the field to finish 33.1 seconds clear of her nearest challenger in the 7.5km event, Germany's Denise Herrmann.

Olsbu Roeiseland's display, which saw her finish in a time of 22:04.9, leaves her 12th in the overall Biathlon standings while Hermann is sixth after eight of the 24 races have been completed.

Julia Simon of France completed the top three – a result which moves her up to fourth in the overall standings.

"I had a good Christmas and did a lot of good training," said Olsbu Roeiseland. "I was really excited today and had a lot of energy. It was so fun and I am so glad that I did the job.

"I am not sure what the key was. I was really focused. I just did what I should do and not focus on the wind and rain or anything; just on the job."

Sportsbeat 2020