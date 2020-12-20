Olympic sprint champion Arnd Peiffer summoned all of his closing speed to seal a maiden mass start IBU World Cup gold in Hochfilzen, Austria.

The German shot clean for the second time this season and sprinted past Sweden's Martin Ponsiluoma at the last to bag an 11th career World Cup win.

Peiffer, who won bronze in his last mass start outing last season, prevailed by 1.3 seconds and revelled in the shock success over 15km.

"There are big emotions because I did not expect to have a mass start win in my career," said the 33-year-old.

"I am very happy, of course. I did a very good job on the range today, although I was a bit lucky with my second shot in the last shooting. Biathlon is always very close.

"I had good skis today and my shape was better than I expected because yesterday (in the pursuit) was quite tough for me.

"I am very happy because we had some trouble with our skis on Thursday and we were not so satisfied our shape.

"So we always try to improve; we had a lot of discussions inside the team. It was great for me to have this success today and finish this stage with a win."

Conditions in Tyrol were perfect for racing and four Norwegians and in-form Swede Sebastian Samuelsson led the field around the first loop.

Co-leader Johannes Thingnes Boe missed once on the third stage and that left Laegreid, Ponsiluoma and Peiffer in the lead coming into the final shoot.

Both Boe and Laegreid erred on the final shoot, leaving the Swede and the German a seven-second gap at the 13.1km and Peiffer to surge clear up the 50m final hill for the win.

Norway were not to be denied in the women's race with Marte Olsbu Roeiseland leading the nation to a 12.5km mass start one-two.

The race broke up on the first standing shoot as Czech Marketa Davidova took the lead with her third clean stage, with Roeiseland three seconds behind and the chasing group trailing by 13s.

Davidova missed on the final shoot to give the Norwegian an 11-second lead that not even Tiril Eckhoff and Dorothea Weirer could overhaul.

Roeiseland will take the yellow bib into 2021, as will Johannes Thingnes Boe on the menâ€™s side.

"I was a bit disappointed about yesterday when I had so many mistakes," said the 30-year-old.

"Today I had some talks with my coaches and mental trainer. She said I had to be in my own bubble; that is what I tried to do today and it worked!

"I think that is the part that is the most fun, to have goals like staying in the yellow jersey and work for it.

"This year, the goal was to do as many competitions as possible and see how it goes, and many girls want the Yellow Bib."

