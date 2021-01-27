Latvia's Andrejs Rastorgujevs overcame some slow shooting to win his second 20km individual biathlon European gold medal at the Open European Championships in Duszniki-Zdroj, Poland.

The 32-year-old veteran of three Winter Olympic Games had one missed shot but still managed to take the title by nearly one-and-a-half minutes, winning in a time of 52:04.7.

Norway claimed the silver and bronze medal positions on the podium with Erlend Bjoentegaard second and Endre Stroemsheim third, 1:41.4 minutes behind.

"After the first prone, especially the last shoot that I missed, I just asked myself 'why do I shoot so slow' because I've been stopping on the last shot," Rastorgujevs said.

"The next shooting range I just started to do 100% my job and the end result was very good."

The European Championships continue on Friday with the men's 10km sprint and women's 7.5km sprint competitions.

Sportsbeat 2021

