Latvia's Andrejs Rastorgujevs overcame some slow shooting to win his second 20km individual biathlon European gold medal at the Open European Championships in Duszniki-Zdroj, Poland.
The 32-year-old veteran of three Winter Olympic Games had one missed shot but still managed to take the title by nearly one-and-a-half minutes, winning in a time of 52:04.7.
Norway claimed the silver and bronze medal positions on the podium with Erlend Bjoentegaard second and Endre Stroemsheim third, 1:41.4 minutes behind.
"After the first prone, especially the last shoot that I missed, I just asked myself 'why do I shoot so slow' because I've been stopping on the last shot," Rastorgujevs said.
"The next shooting range I just started to do 100% my job and the end result was very good."
The European Championships continue on Friday with the men's 10km sprint and women's 7.5km sprint competitions.
Sportsbeat 2021