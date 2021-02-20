Norway claimed the women's 4x6km relay world title for the third successive year as Marte Olsbu Roeiseland moved to within one of the most world titles among female biathletes.

Roeiseland delivered a typically cool final leg to anchor her team of Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold, Tiril Eckhoff and Ida Lien to victory in a time of 1:10:39.0 - earning her 11th World Championships gold, just one off the all-time best held by Magdalena Neuner.

Once again they were pushed to the limit by a determined Ukraine outfit, consisting of Anastasiya Merkushyna, Yuliia Dzhima, Darya Blashko and Olena Pidhrushna, who took the lead after the third standing shooting.

That was thanks to a superb effort from Blachko, not needing a spare round, while Pidrushna also registered five from five as Roeiseland uncharacteristically faltered when needing all the spares on the final leg.

Nevertheless, Roeiseland used all experience and energy to pull away with Germany snatching silver on the line 8.8 seconds behind, 0.4s ahead of Ukraine.

"To win in the most important relay of the season, that's amazing," Roeiseland said.

Franziska Preuss powered through and past Pidrushna as the team of Vanessa Hinz, Janina Hettich and Denise Herrmann earned Germany's second medal of the World Championships.

