Roieseland claims maiden individual World Championship gold

Roieseland was part of the Norway team that took mixed relay gold on day one in Antholz-Anterselva, and followed it up with a fine showing in the sprint.

She missed just one target on her way to gold, finishing 6.8 seconds clear of America's Susan Dunklee, who won her second World Championship medal at the age of 34.

Roieseland had previously won four World Championship golds before this year, but had never done so in an individual event.

On Friday, however, there was no stopping her, as she took gold, while the Czech biathlete Lucie Charvatova took bronze.

Saturday's action will see the men compete in the 10km with Johannes Thingnes Boe looking to extend Norway's winning streak in Italy.

Sportsbeat 2020