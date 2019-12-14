Røiseland rallies to make it two from two for Norway

Having claimed gold in Sweden last time out the Norwegian team of Karoline Knotten, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold, Tiril Eckhoff and Røiseland were outlined as favourites to repeat that feat in Austria, but Russia led at the first exchange, followed by Italy and the hosts in second and third respectively.

At the second exchange, Norway found themselves over a minute off the lead in 12th position, but Eckhoff demonstrated her skill to pull the side back into second ahead of the final assault.

Russia looked certain for victory with a 15 second lead after the last standing stage, but Røiseland powered to the line to steal the win in 1:10:04.7, ahead of the Russians in second and Switzerland in third.

With Norway now 18 points clear at the top of the overall standings, Røiseland said: "It was a really hard race today.

"I was so far behind when I started my leg, but I kept trying and never gave up. I'm proud of the whole team and really happy now."

Sportsbeat 2019