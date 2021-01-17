Julia Simon claimed her second-ever biathlon World Cup victory as she clinched the 12.5km mass start in Oberhof in a spectacular race.

Dorothea Weirer looked set to take the win heading into the final shoot with a sizable lead, only to miss twice as all of the front-runners faltered, with the Italian eventually having to settle for sixth spot.

The misses up front allowed Simon, who had been sat in 11th, to come through into first spot. There was still drama to come as Franziska Preuss, victorious in Saturday's relay, overtook Simon on the final loop.

However the French biathlete had judged her race to perfection and on the final climb she moved back past the German to take the win by 3.9 seconds.

Sweden's Hanna Oeberg finished fast to take third place, and close the gap on Norwegian duo Marte Olsbu Roieseland and Tiril Eckhoff at the top of the overall standings after they finished seventh and eighth respectively.

Roieseland leads the way still, with 579 points, 19 clear of Eckhoff, whose run of victories came to an end, while Oeberg is ten points further back.

The competition continues next weekend in Antholz Anterselva. Sportsbeat 2021

