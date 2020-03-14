Simon continues French success but Wierer claims biathlon World Cup title

This weekend's events in Finland have become the last of the 2019/20 IBU World Cup campaign, with the remaining scheduled dates cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

And Simon ensured her season ended in style, following up her compatriot Martin Fourcade's fairytale victory in the men's 12.5km pursuit earlier in the day with a maiden World Cup triumph of her own.

Simon finished 17.3 seconds clear of runner-up Selina Gasparin, of Switzerland, with Italy's Lisa Vittozzi completing the top three.

Finnish stalwart Kaisa Makarainen was fourth in her final race before retirement, narrowly missing out on what would have been an emotional podium finish on the 37-year-old's home track.

The overall standings were not hugely altered by events in Kontiolahti as the top three were below their best.

Weirer, who went into the race 26 points ahead of Tiril Eckhoff, finished 11th – but the Norwegian could not capitalise, as Eckhoff was only one place higher in 10th.

That was enough for the Italian to hold on to overall top spot with 793 points – just seven ahead of Eckhoff – and claim the crystal globe.

Denise Herrmann finished 16th in the season finale but the German stayed third in the overall table, four points clear of Hanna Oeberg.

Overall champion Weirer said: "Today I wasn't sure I could do it because I was a lot of seconds behind and I had not good shooting – but it is just amazing [to win].

"My coaches told me to fight and give everything as this is the last race of the season. I gave it my all – I was really tired in my head and my body – and it is really great for me and my team."

Speaking after the final race of her 15-year World Cup career, Makarainen said: "I didn't expect it [my last race] would happen here in my home stadium but I am happy that it did.

"I will miss my friends – all these girls who compete here with me. It is a special biathlon family."

Saturday's winner Simon said: "It is just amazing – I don't know what to say.

"I took inspiration from Martin [Fourcade]. He is a great guy and he has given everything he had to French biathlon. It is incredible to get my first win just after his last win."

Sportsbeat 2020