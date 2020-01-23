Slovenian success for Boe on return from paternity leave

The Norwegian had missed the last two events in Oberhof and Ruhpolding away on paternity leave after the birth of his son, but shot a perfect round to secure victory in Slovenia in a time of 47:54.3 seconds.

Three other competitors went clear in the event, with the lack of wind making for perfect shooting conditions, but the 26-year-old's faster trigger action saw him take the win from overall leader Martin Fourcade by 11.4 seconds.

Fourcade's French compatriot Fabien Claude finished in a career-best third place in a time of 48:19.9, with the final man to not miss the target, Philipp Nawrath, finishing a further 11.1 seconds back.

Boe, who only became a father on January 13th, is still in contention in the overall standings and currently sits in fourth spot on 434 points, despite missing the last two events.

Fourcade continues to lead the pack on 561 points, with fellow Frenchman Quentin Fillon Maillet, who finished seventh in Slovenia, his closest competitor some 89 points behind.

Simon Desthieux makes it an all French top three as it stands on 455 points as we reach the midway point of the season, with 12 out of 24 competitions complete.

