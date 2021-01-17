Norwegian star Tarjei Boe described his second Biathlon World Cup win of the season as one of the toughest of his career, after taking 15km mass start gold in dramatic fashion in Oberhof.

The 32-year-old had earned a ten-second lead by the 11km mark but gave himself everything to do after missing his second shot in the last standing stage.

Having left the stadium seven seconds off the pace Boe impressively recovered to eventually take top spot in a time of 37:41.9, ahead of Austria's Felix Leitner and Switzerland's Benjamin Weger in second and third respectively.

Boe said: "It was one of the hardest of my career. I had a tactic to have ten seconds going into the last shooting stage so I could miss one and still take them. That is exactly what happened.

"When I had a chance I knew that I had to attack early because I am not a sprinter. In the end I just saw black and I didn't know when I'd crossed the finish line."

While Boe strengthened his grip on the mass start red bib with victory, his younger brother Johannes Thingnes retained his lead at the top of the overall standings with a seventh-place finish in Germany.

