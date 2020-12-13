Sweden narrowly claimed their first World Cup men's 4x7.5km relay victory in two years in Hochfilzen, Austria.

The quartet of Peppe Femling, Jesper Nelin, Martin Ponsiluoma and Sebastian Samuelsson finished in a time of 1:16:31.5, five seconds clear of second-place Norway.

Germany completed the podium 44 seconds back in third with Russia fourth.

The victory was secured in tense circumstances when Samuelsson used his two spare rounds to close his last standing target in battle with Norwegian rival Johannes Thingnes Boe.

Boe could only use three, picking up a penalty which proved crucial in the end.

"It was very tough. I enjoyed coming in with Norway," Samuelsson said.

"This time I wanted to put some pressure on so I wanted to shoot very fast. Then I had some mistakes, so I tried to cool down.

"With the spare shot, I was trembling a lot, but then I heard he had a penalty loop. Now I had to hit and then we had the win."

Sweden's victory moved them joint top of the relay standings on 114 points with Norway, while Germany sit third with 96.

