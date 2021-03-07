It was double delight for the Boe brothers in Nove Mesto, as Tarjei saw off sibling Johannes Thingnes to secure 12.5km pursuit World Cup victory on Sunday.

The Norwegian pair were battling throughout the competition in Czech Republic, but it was the older of the two that got the upper hand, as Tarjei celebrated a first pursuit win since December 2010 with a final time of 28:17.3.

Johannes Thingnes was left to rue two missed shots with the rifle compared to his brother's one, as he came home to secure second spot 8.2s further back.

IBU Pursuit World Champion Emilien Jacquelin had led the way heading into the final visit to the shooting range, but a late miss cost him the chance of victory, eventually finishing in seventh spot.

Apart from that, no one could lay a glove on Tarjei throughout the race in Nove Mesto, with the 32-year-old rolling back the years with an inspired performance to take the victory.

"I struggled for some years with the 20 shot competitions," the 2011 Crystal Globe winner said.

"My sprint qualities have been quite good in the past years. Now I have two victories in the mass start and pursuit this season.

"I was quite happy with my shape today so the key was the fourth round to keep Johannes and the group at a fair distance, so if shoot the same I would still beat them. That is exactly what happened."

France's Simon Desthieux also missed two targets in the race, but couldn't keep pace at the front, eventually finishing 11.5s behind to secure the final place on the podium, as he beat Slovenia's Jakov Fak in a sprint to the line.

In the overall World Cup standings it is still Johannes Thingnes Boe that leads the way with 955 points, with compatriot Sturla Holm Laegreid 33 points behind, and Tarjei Boe sitting in third with 763 points to his name.

