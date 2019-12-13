Wierer continues fine biathlon sprint form in Austria

The Italian had already taken the season opener in Ostersund and is the defending overall World Cup champion.

And having missed just one shot on the range last week, she did the same again this time, having the speed on the snow to finish 5.9 seconds clear of Norway's Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold, who had shot clear.

Russia's Svetlana Mironova came home in third, 18.3 seconds behind Wierer, who extends her lead at the top of the overall standings after three events.

The action in Austria continues on Saturday with the relay followed by Sunday's 10km pursuit.

