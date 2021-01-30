Kamila Zuk produced a flawless shooting display on home snow to take European Championship biathlon gold in the women's 10km pursuit.

The Polish biathlete was one of just three competitors to shoot clear in Duszniki Zdroj, and that allowed her to take the pursuit win, finishing 13.4 seconds of Karoline Erdal, who had to settle for silver for the second day running after three misses.

Erdal's Norwegian compatriot Aasne Skrede also missed three times, including twice on the final range, and that proved costly as she finished 2.8 seconds further back.

Zuk was thrilled at her success, admitting it was the perfect time to shoot clear for the very first time.

She said: “It is amazing, it is hard to describe. I am so happy to win here in Duszniki because I feel like I'm home. It was my first time to shoot four times zero. I am really happy, I know that I did a perfect job.”

In the men's 12.5km pursuit, Ukraine's Artem Pryma made the most of his superior skiing speed to overhaul Michal Krcmar to take gold.

Krcmar missed just one target and led out of the final range, but Pryma chased him down to win by 6.6 seconds.

Haavard Gutoboe Bogetveit of Norway finished in third spot just ahead of Johannes Kuehn, who had led earlier in the race.

