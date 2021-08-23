Bethany Shriever’s dream summer continued as she followed up winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with victory at the women’s BMX World Championship.

But her victory in Arnhem in the Netherlands was far more comfortable after a crash saw defending champion Alise Willoughby taken out.

Shriever, who finished ahead of Judy Baauw and Laura Smulders, is the first woman to hold both BMX supercross titles at the same time.

“Another gold medal - I can't believe it,” said Shriever, who worked part-time as a nursery teaching assistant to help support the costs of her training and travel in the build-up to the Olympics.

"I've been riding consistently and I just wanted to go out there and have a good time, like I did in Tokyo.

"I went in gate eight, I was relaxed and happy. I had an alright start and just managed to dig in and take the win. I'm gassed!"

Shriever had already gone to the front of the race before the crash which took three riders out.

Niek Kimmann also added to his gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by winning the men’s event in front of his home crowd.

