Bethany Shriever took an historic gold medal for Great Britain in the women's BMX race at Tokyo 2020.

Moments after teammate Kye Whyte became the first Team GB medallist in the discipline by winning silver, Shriever snatched a superb victory and celebrated with Whyte.

It was not her first celebration of the day, though, as the 22-year-old won every single race she rode in on the day leading up to the final.

Tokyo 2020 Shriever celebrates semi-final win with family in cool moment before taking BMX gold 37 MINUTES AGO

This included all three heats of her semi-final.

After one such victory, Shriever made her way over to the "Athlete Moment" screen.

The video device enable athletes to talk to family or friends at home.

In a cool moment for the now newly-crowned Olympic champion, Shriever is able to connect with four people at home - "Amazing!", shouts one.

The rider, moments after taking victory in one of the heats, herself can then be heard exclaiming: "Let's go! Let's f****** go!".

Tokyo 2020 is an unprecedented Olympics with the coronavirus pandemic limiting spectator number or, for most events, removing them altogether.

Athletes are bubbled in the Olympic Village and tested regularly, while international travel restrictions mean that there are few, if any, foreign family, friends or supporters in Japan.

The Athlete Moment Initiative has been introduced by the Olympics organisers to allow competitors to connect with their family and friends after finishing their events.

It is available across 15 sports: Athletics, Badminton, Basketball 3×3, BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing, Sport Climbing, Diving, Artistic Gymnastics, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trampoline, Skateboarding, Swimming, Taekwondo, Beach Volleyball, and Wrestling.

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'I had an absolute blinder' - Whyte on grabbing BMX silver 2 HOURS AGO