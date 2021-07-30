Bethany Shriever snatched a remarkable gold medal for Great Britain in the women's BMX race at Tokyo 2020.

The 22-year-old timed her final throw of the bike perfectly to nudge Mariana Pajon into second by a barely perceptable margin.

Shriever finished just 0.090 ahead of Pajon, with a winning time of 44.358 seconds.

Shriever had not entered the event among the leading favourites, but qualified fastest from her quarter-final.

She then dominated the three semi-final heats, winning all three.

However she saved her fastest run for the final, and needed every tight margin to edge out Pajon (44.448).

Merel Smulders of the Netherlands took bronze with a time of 44.721 seconds after sister Laura missed out on qualification for the final.

The start of racing at the Ariake Urban Sports Park had been delayed due to morning rain.

There was a further delay after defending Olympic champion Connor Fields crashed out in his final heat of the men's semi-final.

That meant a lengthy delay for some of the women, including Shriever.

However the Leytonstone-born rider, who worked part-time as a nursery teaching assistant to help support the costs of her training and travel in the build-up to Tokyo 2020, held her nerve to secure a famous gold for Great Britain.

Shriever's gold is Team GB's sixth of the Olympics.

She follows Tom Pidcock, who won the men's mountain bike, as Great Britain's two cycling Olympic champions so far.

