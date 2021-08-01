Great Britain's Charlotte Worthington, who was a chef in Manchester five years ago, won gold in the BMX freestyle after becoming the first woman in the sport to produce a backflip 360.

USA's Hannah Roberts had to settle for silver after producing a leading first run (96.10), but Worthington's fantastic second run sealed the Brit a gold medal (97.50).

Switzerland's Nikita Ducarroz took bronze (89.20).

On her first run, Worthington started off on the spine and began with a big backflip before bravely going straight into a backflip 360 spin - the first time ever it's ever been done in women's competition, but was so unfortunate to fall off her bike.

She showed great fortitude to get back up and continued riding until the clock ran down, registering a score of 38.60. The crowd enjoyed what they saw and it set up an exciting second run.

Switzerland's Ducarroz took the overall lead on Run 1 with a score of 89.20, but Roberts stole the show as the last contestant on the first run. She executed a double tailwhip before producing a backflip barspin and another backflip on the spine.

She chucked her bike and helmet to the floor and was in tears after a superb performance, registering a huge score of 96.10. The highest score possible is 99.99.

Into the second run and Worthington had to register a big score if she was going to medal.

The 25-year-old started with a backflip and this time around successfully landed the backflip 360 for the first time in women's competition.

The two-time bronze medallist at the world championships also landed an incredible front flip and a brilliant flair to finish.

She had a huge smile on her face after a fantastic run and hugged her coach. There was a tense wait while she awaited for her final score. With at least a bronze secured, it was to be a race between her and Roberts for the gold medal.

Roberts made the error of letting her foot slip off the pedal when she attempted a double tailwhip and conceded, meaning Worthington secured an incredible gold medal.

Team GB have won three out of a possible three BMX medals on offer at Tokyo 2020.

