Great Britain's Declan Brooks won a bronze medal in the debut men's BMX freestyle event at Tokyo 2020.

One month after being "scraped off the floor" and taken to hospital with concussion, the 25-year-old's won yet another medal in BMX for Team GB with a slick display at Ariake Sports Park, producing a medal-winning score of 90.80 on his second run.

Australia's Logan Martin won gold with a score of 93.30 from his first run, while Venezuelan veteran Daniel Dhers finished with a silver (92.05) produced on run 2.

Brooks was up third and he successfully produced an eye-catching double backflip, which was a move he tried in the world championships in Montpellier in June and saw him be knocked out unconscious. He threw in a front flip on the finish to register a solid score of 89.40.

Dhers, a legend of the sport, produced an excellent first run. The 36-year-old produced a delightful cash roll and plenty of off-axis spins moments before a fine tailwhip flair to finish. His score of 90.60 moved him into gold medal position.

But that did not last long as Martin came out and produced a run score of 93.30. He kicked off with some huge spins with relative ease, producing tailwhip after tailwhip in both directions, a brilliant barspin flair and a string of frontflips. He finished off in style with a 540 flair.

Currently in bronze position, gold medallist Charlotte Worthington watched on from the stands as Brooks started with a clean double backflip and a huge wallride before coming out with a big 360 transfer, a frontflip and another frontflip turned down. He finished off with a plant. His final score was 90.89 which saw him leapfrog Dhers into silver medal position.

Costa Rica's Kenneth Esquivel Tencio snuck into bronze position with 90.50, but Dhers' second round was too good.

The Venezeulan maintained a great flow, producing a stunning frontflip over the spine and a combination of a flair nohander and a flair tailwhip to finish with a big score of 92.05, overtaking Brooks.

Brooks would have to see whether Japan's Rim Nakamura would knock him off the podium, but his score of 85.10 was not enough.

Martin's gold medal was already confirmed and had a victory run to finish it off but his foot slipped off the pedal. Nevertheless, he would be taking the gold back home to Australia.

