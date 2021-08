BMX

Tokyo 2020 - ‘It so easy to back down from that!’ – Charlotte Worthington on the courage behind her history-making gold

Great Britain's Charlotte Worthington, who was a chef in Manchester five years ago, won gold in the BMX freestyle after becoming the first woman in the sport to produce a backflip 360 at the Olympics. She spoke to Eurosport about the courage behind that trick. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:01:04, 34 minutes ago