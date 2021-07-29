Team GB riders Kye Whyte and Bethany Shriever have advanced to the semi-finals of BMX Racing at Tokyo 2020.

Whyte came second in his heat behind Sylvain Andre of France, while Shriever took first place in her heat.

Whyte made a slow start to his opening run, but came through the field in fine style to take third. He finished second in run two and took no risks in the third run, with a fourth-placed finish enough to take him into the semis.

Andre laid down a marker by winning all three runs, while his fellow Frenchman, Joris Daudet, achieved a similar feat in Heat 3.

Mariana Pajon is the pre-eminent force in women’s BMX, and she looks the one to beat in Tokyo after breezing through to the semi-finals.

The Colombian arrived in Japan as the two-time defending champion after wins in London and Rio.

There were concerns about her form heading into Tokyo, but they look unfounded given how she dominated Heat 1. She won all three runs and despite not being the quickest, her reputation will count for plenty when the pressure is on.

Team GB will have high hopes of securing a medal after Shriever won two of her three runs to top Heat 3.

Only USA’s Felicia Stancil posted a faster time (44.412) than Shriever’s 44.660.

