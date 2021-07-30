Kye Whyte secured a silver medal for Great Britain in the BMX at Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Whyte finished second behind Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands after a dramatic day of racing at Tokyo 2020.

After the start of the day's racing was delayed due to rain, defending champion Connor Fields of the USA crashed out in his final heat of the semi-finals.

Tokyo 2020 Shriever wins gold for GB in BMX after dramatic finish to women's final AN HOUR AGO

There was a crash in the final, too, with Joris Daudet of France tumbling while in third position on the track and failing to finish.

By then, though, Whyte and Kimmann had broken away from the rest of the field and prepared to duel down the final straight.

Kimmann held a narrow advantage entering it and though Whyte rode the lumps and bumps the better in the run to the finish, Kimmann clung on to win gold in a time of 39.053 seconds.

The 21-year-old British rider finished in 39.167 seconds.

Whyte and Shriever celebrated together draped in the British flag, before Whyte held Shriever aloft in his arms in triumph having secured Great Britain's first ever BMX racing Olympic medals.

Behind Whyte, Carlos Ramirez of Colombia (40.572 seconds) took his second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympics.

Whyte's medal was Team GB's 22nd of Tokyo 2020, with the 23rd to follow soon after.

That pushes Britain's tally beyond that of Australia, who retain their place in fifth on the medal table due to the superior number of gold medals won - nine to GB's six.

Tom Pidcock won Britain's first cycling medal of the Olympics on his mountain bike on "Magic Monday".

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Defending BMX champion Fields taking away on stretcher after major crash in Olympic semi-finals AN HOUR AGO