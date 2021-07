BMX

Tokyo 2020 - ‘Look what it means!’ - Bethany Shriever wins stunning gold for GB in BMX

Bethany Shriever snatched a remarkable gold medal for Great Britain in the women's BMX race at Tokyo 2020. The 22-year-old timed her final throw of the bike perfectly to nudge Mariana Pajon into second by a barely perceptible margin.

00:00:43, an hour ago