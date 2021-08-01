American Olympic BMX competitor Connor Fields reportedly suffered a brain hemorrhage when he crashed during his semi-final heat on Friday, according to reports.

Fields was the winner of the 2016 event at Rio, and had to be stretchered off on Friday after he landed face first after a crash. He was taken to St Luke’s International Hospital for treatment in Tokyo.

The American Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed the same day that Fields, 28, was ‘awake and stable.’

"The doctors reported that Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage at the venue," USA Cycling confirmed on Saturday, reported Reuters

"After a night in the ICU, the doctors are pleased to report that there has been no additional bleeding, and no new injuries were found. Fields has been moved out of the critical care unit and will remain in the hospital until cleared."

Speaking to USA Today, Fields’ father said: "Cognitively, he's doing well. He knows where he is. He knows his birthday. He recognizes people.

Fields' mother added : "Latest CT scan shows no additional brain injury and no additional bleeding so he has been transferred from ICU critical care to high level care and does not require surgery at this time.”

