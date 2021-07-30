There were very moving scenes as Great Britain's Bethany Shriever and Kye Whyte celebrated their gold and silver medals, respectively, with unbridled joy in Tokyo.

Both performances were absolutely astonishing - and the celebrations which marked them afterwards were all the more joyous and resounding.

Whyte and Shriever celebrated together after she followed his medal-winning display with one of her own in wonderful style.

As the pair jumped around in ecstatic fashion, draped in the British flag, the scenes were both wild and highly emotional.

Shriever at one stage collapsed to the ground with apparent cramp, with Whyte on hand to pick her up and hold her aloft in a jubilant celebration of what both had achieved.

Having secured Great Britain's first ever BMX racing Olympic medals, the joy was palpable - and all the more powerful by virtue of the fact that they could share in the moment together.

"Look what that means to her!" came the roar from the Eurosport commentary box.

"That is one of the great performances. She took control and she was magnificent.

Life changing! Wow! Absolutely amazing! She has been sensational.

Whyte's medal was Team GB's 22nd of Tokyo 2020, with the 23rd to follow very shortly afterwards as he watched on his team-mate and friend from the sidelines.

Shriever had not entered the event among the leading favourites, but qualified fastest from her quarter-final. She then dominated the three semi-final heats, winning all three, and saved her fastest run for the final to edge out Mariana Pajon.

'I had an absolute blinder' - Whyte on grabbing BMX silver

