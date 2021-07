BMX

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Watch out!' - Nightmare crash as BMX rider Niek Kimmann hits hapless Tokyo official

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Watch out!' - Nightmare crash in Olympic Games training as Dutch BMX rider Niek Kimmann hits a hapless Tokyo official who had strayed on to the circuit.

