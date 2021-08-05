USA BMX rider Connor Fields is due to be released from hospital on Thursday, less than a week after he suffered head injuries following a crash at Tokyo 2020.

The Rio 2016 gold medallist has since been treated at St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo having sustained a brain bleed and other injuries as a result of the incident.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Fields will now be released from hospital in order to begin his rehabilitation at home in Henderson, Nevada.

“Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, Chief Medical Officer for the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee today shared news that Team USA athlete Connor Fields will be released from St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo on Thursday, August 5th,” a statement released by USA Cycling read.

“Fields sustained a head injury during the semifinals of the BMX racing event at the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 30th, and has been under the care of the USOPC, USA Cycling and local physicians.

“He will now return home to be with his friends and family in Henderson, Nevada, and start his rehabilitation.”

In response to the statement, which USA Cycling posted on Twitter, Fields revealed that he is still feeling the effects of his injuries and “can only stand for 5-10 min at a time”.

COVID-19 restrictions in place for the Olympics have meant that Fields’ family have not been able to fly out to be with him in Tokyo since the crash.

They have been able to keep in touch with the BMX rider remotely, though, and are looking forward to welcoming him home.

“A few of us have been able to see and speak with Connor on FaceTime and I am relieved to hear his voice, witness him move around and see that his sense of humour and strength are still intact," his mother, Lisa Fields told Associated Press.

"His sly smile says more than any scan, yet those are looking good, too. We are all overjoyed with the news that he is booked on a flight home.”

