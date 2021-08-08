Tokyo 2020: Shriever describes how shock at Olympic gold caused her legs to buckle after her race for first time ever
BMX Olympic Champion Bethany Shriever describes how the shock of winning gold at Tokyo 2020 caused her legs to buckle after her race for the first time ever. Shriever became Great Britain's first ever Olympic champion in the sport when she claimed gold in the BMX. But despite her want to celebrate her victory with her team-mate Kye Whyte the 22-year-old was unable to stand.
Tokyo 2020 - 'It feels amazing' - Bethany Shriever and Kye White on their BMX gold and silver medals
Silver medalist Kye Whyte and gold medalist Bethany Shriever of Team Great Britain pose for a photograph while celebrate at the medal ceremony after the BMX final on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park
Image credit: Getty Images
The image Whyte sweeping the gold medallist up into his arms has become iconic of these games.
She said: “I wanted to celebrate and Kye was saying, ‘We need to celebrate, we need to celebrate,’ but I physically could not walk.
It was a bit of a shame as I wanted to run up to Kye but instead he was there to lift me up.
“I’ve seen the pictures everywhere, Kye’s absolutely amazing.
“He was so happy for me. What a moment.
We’ve gone on this journey together. We were on the Talent Team together aged 12, we’ve done camps, travelled together.
“I’ve trained with him pretty much every day at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester.”
Shriever perfected her racing by competing against boys, she believes her key cues to be timing and aggression, which she has picked up from them.
'It's been crazy!' - GB heroes Whyte and Shriever on 'amazing' Tokyo medals
“When it comes to jumping and pushing me to do stuff that other girls wouldn’t, then 100 per cent,” she said
“I trust them and Kye has helped me. They are compassionate and have learnt to deal with me on a down day. They know to give me a hug.
“The only negative is I need more experience being around girls on the [start] gate.
Boys do not give a ****. I feel girls worry about who is next to them and they back off more than the boys.
“But I went to a camp in the Netherlands with five girls which helped me with my prep.”
The Essex based athletes admits to giving the race her all because she promised she would.
Prior to the games she was called into a meeting with Stephen Park, known as Sparky, the British Cycling performance director, who, she recalls, asked: “If we put money into you and believe in you, can you bring back a medal?”