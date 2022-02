Bobsleigh

‘A fantastic Games!’ – Brad Hall’s Team GB sled lays down a marker in final run at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

‘A fantastic Games!’ – Brad Hall’s Team GB sled lays down a marker in the final run at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:56, 2 hours ago