Greg Rutherford is “confident” he will return to full training soon as he bids to get back on the bobsleigh track ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

London 2012 long jump gold medallist Rutherford is aiming to become the first British athlete to win medals at both Summer and Winter Games by competing in the GB bobsleigh team.

His preparations suffered a setback earlier this month as a shoulder injury disrupted his training programme . However, he has received treatment for the injury and is hopeful that he soon be “racing down the track” again.

In a video posted on Instagram he said : “I realised I haven’t given an update, I pulled out of the first competitions and I haven’t actually told everyone what’s going on so I thought I should probably give a little update.

“I had the issue with the shoulder, went and saw a doctor last week. He got involved and did a bit into it to try and alleviate the pain. So I’m basically now just training, working hard to get back myself back into the mountains.

“Hopefully I’ll be there very soon. I’m very confident in it because I still feel really good and it’s starting to get a lot better. It won’t be long I hope and I’ll be back in the mountains, racing down the track with the team and hopefully doing some good things in the bobsleigh, so keep an eye out!”

Rutherford has gone through a rigorous physical training programme to make the team, and made his first official run with the team in Ingls, Austria recently.

He will star in a new discovery+ documentary charting his bid to create a slice of Olympic history.

While Rutherford is hopeful of competing in China, Elise Christie looks as though she could miss out on a place in the Great Britain team.

The three-time world champion speed skater wrote on Twitter: “There's a lot to say, but for now...this photo speaks what I cannot say. The ankle injury I sustained set me back too far.

"My heart is shattered So much love to all my supporters and fans. I’ll be back soon.”

Only one athlete, American Eddie Eagan, has won gold at both an Olympic Summer and Winter Games, having claimed victory as a light-heavyweight boxer in Antwerp in 1920 before claiming victory in the four-man bobsleigh at Lake Placid in 1932.

Can Rutherford – a Summer Olympian-turned-media pundit-turned Winter Olympian hopeful – repeat history 90 years later?

Only one athlete, American Eddie Eagan, has won gold at both an Olympic Summer and Winter Games, having claimed victory as a light-heavyweight boxer in Antwerp in 1920 before claiming victory in the four-man bobsleigh at Lake Placid in 1932.

Can Rutherford – a Summer Olympian-turned-media pundit-turned Winter Olympian hopeful – repeat history 90 years later?

The full, as yet titled, documentary will be available to watch on discovery+ in early 2022 with further details to be released at a later date.

