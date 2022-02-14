Kaillie Humphries says her monobob victory feels “more emotional” than her other successes, after she became the first woman to win Olympic gold for two different countries.

The bobsleigh great is competing for the US at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, after previously winning two golds and a bronze for Canada across three Games. But Humphries left her previous set-up after making harassment claims against Bobsleigh Canada and she only received clearance to go to China as an American two months ago.

Although Humphries has been part of the US team since 2019, she needed citizenship to represent them at the Olympics, and her passport finally came through in December.

The 36-year-old secured a dominant win in the monobob, beating her team-mate Elana Meyers Taylor by 1.54 seconds. The victory also ended German dominance in the sliding events, after they had won every discipline in luge and skeleton.

Humphries is a legend of the sport and is now the first woman to win three golds in bobsleigh, with a chance to win another in the two-woman event. She is also the first Olympian to win gold for both the US and Canada.

“I chose a nation and it chose me back,” she said.

“To know that we could do this together as a team, it's a huge honour.

"This one does feel more emotional for me. Although each Olympic journey has been different, I've had to choose to walk away from my original birth nation.

“I've had to fight. There have been a lot of people that have tried to stand in my way. And there have been a lot of obstacles to get to this point."

Team GB might also be wondering what might have been, as Humphries thought about competing for Britain in the 2000s through her relationship with her now ex-husband Dan Humphries, who competed for GB at the 2006 Games.

