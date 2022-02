Bobsleigh

Mica McNeil and Montell Douglas determined to put women’s bobsled on the map at Beijing 2022

We caught up with Mica McNeil and Montell Douglas ahead of the start of Team GB's bow in the women's bobsled competition. McNeil - competing at her second Games, spoke about how well the team's time had been going in China.

00:08:03, 10 minutes ago