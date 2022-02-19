Germany are in pole position to secure a medal in the four-man bobsleigh, with two teams in the top three places after the opening heats.

Pilot Brad Hall led Great Britain to a sixth-place finish in the first heat. They were joint-fifth with Germany 3 - led by Christoph Hafer - after the first heat, coming over the line with a time of 58.60, just 0.06 seconds off Rostislav Gaitiukevich’s Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 1 in fourth place, and 0.47 seconds off Johannes Lochner’s leaders Germany 2.

Ad

The Germans managed a 58.13 track record to top the standings, with Germany 1 only 0.16 seconds off the pace following a start record.

Beijing 2022 Medal chances over for GB in two-woman bobsleigh, as Germany’s Nolte leads after two heats 15 HOURS AGO

Team GB registered a slightly slower time of 59.09 in the second run, and will spend the night in sixth place.

Lochner’s German team failed to capitalise on their opening effort and were 0.03 seconds slower than compatriot pilot Francesco Friedrich’s team, with the latter taking the lead into the final day of the Games.

Canada 1 secured a top-three finish - led by Justin Kripps - 0.35 seconds behind Lochner’s German sled in second.

Hafer’s Germany 3 and Oskars Kibermanis’ Lativian’s were sandwiched in between Germany 2 and GB in fourth and fifth place respectively.

They’re still in contention for a medal, along with GB and the two ROC teams in seventh and eighth place.

- - -

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

Beijing 2022 'I feel really blessed to be here' - Douglas making history by competing at Summer and Winter Games 16/02/2022 AT 21:25