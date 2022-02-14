Kallie Humphries won gold medal in the bobsleigh monobob event and became the first Olympic athlete to do so after its introduction at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

The 30-year-old produced a final run of 1:05.30, which confirmed her status as champion, finishing the fourth heat with an overall time of 4:19.27.

Team USA managed a one-two as Elana Meyers Taylor joined her teammate on the podium to secure silver. She produced an impressive time of 1:05.11 in the final heat to post an overall time of 4:20.81.

The final place on the podium was taken by Canada’s Christine de Bruin after her fourth run helped her edge out Germany’s Laura Nolte by 0.30 seconds.

Humphries led standings after the third heat earlier in the morning after the American finished with a time of 3:13.97 heading into the fourth and final run.

Her closest competition was Canada’s De Bruin who was only 1.55 seconds behind in second place.

Humphries’ teammate Meyers Taylor and Germany's Nolte followed in just behind the Canadian, with respective times of 3:15.70 and 3:16.02 going into the final run.

Australia’s Breeana Walker - one of the favourites to medal - left herself with work to do after the third run that left her 2.28 seconds off the pace. Despite slightly making up for lost time in the fourth heat, she finished the day in fifth place.

