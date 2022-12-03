Four-time Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich made it two World Cup wins from two in the two-man bobsleigh as Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence narrowly missed out on making history for Britain.

The British duo led the way after the first run in Park City, as they sought to become the first British team to top the podium in the two-man bobsleigh since Nick Phipps and Alan Cearns in 1985.

But Germany's Friedrich, along with push man Thorsten Margis, produced a brilliant second run to overhaul them and add to their victory they picked up in Whistler in the opening event of the season.

As a result, Hall and Lawrence had to settle for silver for the second event running, as they try to mastermind a way to beat Friedrich.

A first run of 48 seconds flat had given them a lead of 0.15 over the Germans, but the Olympic champions then completed their second run in 47.67 seconds to take the win by 0.26 seconds overall.

Switzerland's Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel finished 0.06 seconds further back to take third, after they had come fourth in the opening event.

Hall and Lawrence will be back in action in the four-man bobsleigh, where they also earned a silver in Whistler, again behind Friedrich and his teammates.

Earlier in the day, Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries took the gold in the women's monobob after her bronze in the opening event in Whistler.

The home favourite got the better of Germany's Lisa Buckwitz by 0.31 seconds, with Cynthia Appiah of Canada in third.

With this win, Humphries now leads the World Cup standings by 15 points from Appiah with another Canadian, Bianca Ribi, dropping to third.

