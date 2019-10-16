International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) rules stipulate that a rider can represent a country other than their own and BBSA chair Joanna Poulton explained that money was a factor behind the decision.

"Joel came to us with a request to slide for one of the Swiss pilots this season after he was made an offer that we, as a now un-funded sport following the UK Sport decision at the end of last season, were unable able to match," she said.

“The agreement with the Swiss Federation also makes it very clear that Joel will only be licensed to slide for Timo Rohner’s team for a single season so we look forward to welcoming him back to the British programme next summer.”

And the Swiss were delighted to welcome Fearon, a bronze medalist at the Sochi Winter Olympics, on board.

"We are very grateful to the BBSA for allowing Joel to compete for the ‘Rohner Bulls’ this season,” said Judith Huddleston, Secretary General of Swiss Sliding.

"He will be released back to the BBSA for the 2020/21 season and we will not be making any further request for his registration after this season."