Latvian six-time world champion Martins Dukurs showed his pedigree as he narrowly edged out Britain's Matt Weston to clinch skeleton World Cup gold in Innsbruck.

Dukurs led the way after completing the first run in 52.43 seconds before backing that up with a second run of 52.12 seconds for an overall time of 1:44.55 to secure top spot.

But the 36-year-old was pushed to the limit by Weston, competing in only his fifth race on the sport's top circuit, with the 23-year-old finishing second just 0.20 seconds behind.

Germany's Christopher Grotheer won bronze, 0.13secs behind Weston, with the result meaning the Brit moves up to third in the overall World Cup standings at the halfway stage of the season.

It is the best result for a British man at a skeleton World Cup since 2010 when four-time Olympian Kristan Bromley finished second in Whistler, Canada.

"I've dreamt about a World Cup medal since I started skeleton but I never thought it could happen this quickly," said Weston.

"I don't really know what to say, to be honest - itâ€™s not something I was imaging was going to happen today!

"Last week's experience definitely helped: I was able to stay calmer and more relaxed this time after Run 1. I was really pleased with the result last week so to better it today is amazing."

Weston had shown his podium potential at last week's World Cup, finishing just 0.13 seconds off bronze at the event which was also in Innsbruck.

He also finished fifth and 12th in November at the first two races of the season in Sigulda, Latvia, where British teammate Marcus Wyatt won bronze at the second World Cup.

Felix Keisinger just missed out on the podium behind his compatriot Grotheer, compiling an overall time of 1:44.95, while Daniil Romanov finished in fifth on 1:45.03.

