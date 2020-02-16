European success completes dream weekend for home favourites Kibermanis and Miknis

It capped a dream weekend for the pairing as it saw them make it back-to-back World Cup victories in Latvia following their success on Saturday.

Kibermanis and Miknis were crowned European champions after seeing off the challenge of the Switzerland team of Simon Friedli and Gregory Jones who had to settle for silver.

German pair Christoph Hafer and Christian Hammers won bronze, denying Latvia another medal as Oskars Melbardis and Instars Dambis came fourth.

Kibermanis' triumph also saw him come third in the overall two-man World Cup standings behind Canada's Justin Kripps and Germany's Francesco Friedrich who wrapped up the title with a second-placed finish on Saturday.

Sportsbeat 2020