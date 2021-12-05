Francesco Friedrich made it three out of three in the bobsleigh World Cup with another perfect performance in Altenberg. The German won by an incredible 0.67s, with his second run as good as a victory lap after a thrilling start to Sunday's event. Benjamin Maier finished second, while Russia's Rost Gaitiukevich won his first World Cup medal by coming home in third. Friedrich's win boosts his overall points tally to 675, 89 clear of second-placed Maier, while Germany's Johannes Lochner sits third. Great Britain's Brad Hall steered his team to ninth, while Lamin Deen was 20th. In the two-woman event, world champion Kallie Humphries took her first victory of the season on her favourite track. Humphries became world champion in Altenberg and the two-time Olympic champion made it a reunion to remember as she and push athlete Kaysha Love won gold by just 0.04s from Germany's Laura Nolte. Canada's Christine de Buin finished third, 0.35s back. Sportsbeat 2021

