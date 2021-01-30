Francesco Friedrich was crowned two-man Bobsleigh World Cup champion for a fourth time as his near-perfect campaign came to a fitting end with victory in Innsbruck, Austria.

The legendary German bobsledder extended his World Cup overall golds collection to 11 with a near-faultless campaign which saw him finish off the top step of the podium only once, when he was pipped by compatriot Johannes Lochner at Innsbruck earlier this season.

Dubbed the 'Lewis Hamilton' of the Bobsleigh world on commentary, Friedrich showed the never-ending desire to win of the seven-times Formula 1 world champion as he delivered two fine runs of 51.43 seconds and 51.65s to win in a time of 1:43.08.

That was 0.72s clear of next best Oskars Kibermanis while Russia's Rostislav Gaitiukevich rounded off the podium in a time of 1:43.90.

Such has been Friedrich's domination this season that even last place here would have been enough for him to claim the overall title but he didn't rest on his laurels, taking a 0.44s lead after the first run.

And, while also registering the quickest start time of 5.03s, the 30-year-old was too good for his rivals on the second run too.

The victory meant Friedrich finished the season on 2,685 points, 232 clear of Lochner who took the overall silver medal while fourth on the day for Czech Republic's Dominik Dvorak was enough to see him take third overall on 1880 points.

