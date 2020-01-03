First bobsleigh gold of the decade for Friedrich in Winterberg

The Olympic gold medallist and current world champion came into the second heat just behind teammate Nico Walther, but a race-fastest run catapulted Friedrich and his crew of Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis 0.20 seconds ahead to take the top spot.

Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis finished in third – his second World Cup four-man medal of the campaign – jumping up from fourth to leapfrog Johannes Lochner of Germany by 0.01s.

Canada's Justin Kripps, winner the season's first two races, finished fifth to maintain his lead in the overall four-man World Cup standings, 17 points ahead of Friedrich.

Winterberg is scheduled to host a second four-man bobsleigh race tomorrow, which will be the fourth World Cup event of the season and double as the European Championships.

