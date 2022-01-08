Francesco Friedrich reigned supreme once again in the two-man bobsleigh, returning to winning ways with Alexander Schueller in Winterberg for his 100th World Cup medal.

The German's 21-race World Cup winning streak was ended last weekend in Sigulda as he slipped to 12th place with Schueller - his worst finish in more than four years.

But the 31-year-old was back on top at his home track, leading after the first run before finishing with a combined time of 1:49.78 to take the gold medal with Schueller.

Friedrich and Schueller finished 0.33 seconds ahead of compatriots Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer, while Justin Kripps and Cam Stones of Canada were third - 0.85 seconds back.

Russian Rostislav Gaitiukevich, who was the surprise winner of the two-man race in Sigulda, had to settle for fourth this time around along with push athlete Aleksandr Efimov.

Friedrich's latest triumph means he remains in control of the overall standings on 1478 points, with Gaitiukevich in second (1329) and Olympic champion Kripps in third (1320).

In the penultimate women's monobob World Series event, triple Olympic medallist Elana Meyers Taylor clinched victory after the American finished with a combined time of 1:58.76.

The 37-year-old followed up her first two-woman World Cup bobsled victory since February 2019 in Latvia last weekend by topping the podium in the new Olympic discipline in Winterberg.

Meyers Taylor finished 0.17 seconds ahead of runner-up Breeana Walker as the Australian edged out Laura Nolte on her home track, with the German trailing top spot by 0.25 seconds.

The victory for Meyers Taylor was her fourth of the women's monobob World Series, giving her the lead in the overall standings (1076 points) ahead of Walker (1006).

American Kaillie Humphries sits third in the overall standings with 1003 points, having finished fourth in Winterberg, while Nolte and Canadian Christine de Bruin both have 1002 points.

