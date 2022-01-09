Silver seems to be Brad Hall's colour after the British bobsleigh star finished in second spot for the fifth time in a two-man or four-man World Cup event this season as Francesco Friedrich continued his dominance in Winterberg.

Having won the two-man event on Saturday, all-conquering Friedrich repeated the feat 24 hours later in the four-man to extend a winning streak in the latter format that stretches all the way back to February 2020.

With his crew of Alexander Schueller, Candy Bauer and Thorsten Margis, the German superstar dominated from the off - leading by 0.20s following the first run and also clocking the fastest time, second time down the track for an unbeatable total of 1:49.08.

Hall and his push crew of Nick Gleeson, Taylor Lawrence and Greg Cackett were fourth after the first run, just 0.07s behind Johannes Lochner and Justin Kripps in joint-second, but a brilliant showing on the second run set a marker of 1:49.50.

Both Lochner and Kripps failed to better that and, in fact, USA's Hunter Church ended up on a four-man World Cup podium for just the second time in his career as he finished 0.04s behind the British sled for bronze, just one-hundredth of a second ahead of Lochner.

Silver was secured for Hall, who continues to look like a legitimate medal prospect heading into next month's Olympic Winter Games in Beijing with three four-man and another two two-man World Cup silvers under his belt this term.

In the two-woman bobsleigh event, Laura Nolte returned to action in style as she took a fourth World Cup win of the campaign to perhaps mark herself out as the athlete to beat come the Olympics.

Nolte sat out last week's race in Sigulda but on home ice in Winterberg, the reigning European champion - alongside brakeperson Deborah Levi - led after the first run and consolidated that second time around for a total of 1:57.15.

Nolte's compatriot Kim Kalicki, pushed by Leonie Fiebig, recovered from an uneven first run that had her in fifth, to finish 0.13s behind her fellow German and take silver.

World champion Kaillie Humphries was third, just 0.02s behind Kalicki, while another American Elana Meyers Taylor improved from 11th after the first run to fourth and maintained her position atop the overall standings on 1321 points, ahead of Nolte on 1286.

