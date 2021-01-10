The prolific Francesco Friedrich added European Championship gold to complete his four-man title collection with victory in Winterberg, Germany.

The two-man and four-man Olympic champion has dominated the two-man season so far with victory in all but one race, and he continued this terrific form in the opening big sled race of the season.

Bobsleigh Friedrich crowned European champion after two-man World Cup win 21 HOURS AGO

Alongside Alexander Schueller, Thorsten Margis and Candy Bauer, the German team got off with a bang in their second run with a new Winterberg start record of 4.96 seconds.

That propelled them to a time of 54.09 seconds, to go with their run one time of 54.04s, and an overall winning time of 1:48.13.

Having previously claimed Olympic gold in 2018 as well as three World Championship crowns, Friedrich has now completed the four-man set and moves top of the four-man standings on 225 points alongside his two-man standings leading total of 2010.

Austria's Benjamin Maier finished second, 0.76s behind in an overall time of 1:48.89 with his crew of Markus Sammer, Kristian Huber and Sascha Stepan.

Meanwhile Russia's Rostislav Gaitiukevich rounded off the podium in third place with his crew of Mikhail Mordasov, Ruslan Samitov and Ilya Malykh in a time of 1:49.08, 0.95s behind Friedrich.

Britain's Brad Hall and his crew of Taylor Lawrence, Nick Gleeson and Greg Cackett did not start in Winterberg.

Sportsbeat 2021

Bobsleigh Nolte wins European gold at Winterberg World Cup YESTERDAY AT 13:23