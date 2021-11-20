Francesco Friedrich began the inevitable march to Olympic glory with victory in the 2-man bobsleigh season opener, his 38th at World Cup level. The German pilot, with Alex Schueller as push, combined for 1:42.85 which was enough to take gold at Innsbruck-Igls by a cavernous 0.47 seconds. Friedrich has finished no worse than second in any of his last 33 World Cup two-man races, winning gold 26 times and silver in the other seven. The pair picked up where they left off, ending last season with victory at the Austrian track and starting Olympic year with yet another gold. Silver went to their compatriots and World Cup runner-up Johannes Lochner with Florian Bauer, 0.47 seconds back. Britain's Brad Hall and Greg Cackett continued the form that saw them win silver at the Olympic Test Event with bronze. In the women's monobob, USA's Elana Meyers Taylor toasted her first World Cup victory. Meyers Taylor and world bronze medallist Laura Nolte of Germany set equal track records with 55.25 at the first time of asking. The American again delivered the fastest second run and was joined on the podium by team-mate and world champion Kaillie Humphries, 0.13 seconds back. Sportsbeat 2021

Ad

Beijing 2022 Olympic legend Rutherford bids for more golden glory in exclusive discovery+ documentary YESTERDAY AT 15:24

Beijing 2022 'It’s not over' - Rutherford's Beijing ambitions impacted by injury blow YESTERDAY AT 09:34